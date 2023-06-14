IOWA CITY, Iowa — The State Board of Regents approved pay raises for two of the three state universities’ presidents and a 3.5 percent increase in tuition Wednesday afternoon.

Regents claimed the tuition increase was due to lawmakers denying the Regents’ requests for a $32 million increase in funding during the legislative session. Lawmakers left state funding unchanged, but did provide $7 million towards the Regents’ other programs.

The tuition increase would mean students at the University of Iowa will pay over $600 more in tuition this fall and students at Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa will see a roughly $400 increase in tuition.

During the same meeting the Regents approved pay raises for the presidents of the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa. UI President Barbara Wilson received a nearly 8 percent increase of $50,000; bringing her annual salary to $700,000. UNI President Mark Nook received a nearly 5 percent salary increase; bringing his annual salary to $372,000. Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen’s salary will remain at $650,000 a year.