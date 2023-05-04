DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Board of Education is meeting Thursday for its annual end-of-year report.

During the meeting, the board is expected to vote on the adoption of its plan for the education savings accounts passed by the Iowa Legislature this session. Members are going to discuss eligibility requirements, the application process, and administrative accountability. The voucher program kicks in next school year.

Another item on the agenda has the board discussing plans for implementing changes regarding the recently-passed state government alignment legislation.

The board will also get an update on the two charter schools which were recently approved.

Members will discuss who should be named the Iowa Teacher of the Year. Last year’s recipient, Pleasant Valley educator Sara Russell, will share how this school year has gone.