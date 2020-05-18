State Auditor Rob Sand Reviewing Governor Reynolds’ $7 Million No-Bid Contract for COVID-19 PPE

DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Auditor’s office says it is looking into a multi-million dollar contract to provide PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic that was given to an Iowa company that has never before sold PPE.

“Prior to last week’s coverage of a vendor whom has never before sold PPE receiving a $7 million no-bid contract for PPE, we had already begun collecting information about both no-bid contracts and the state’s PPE supply,” State Auditor Rob Sand said in an e-mailed release on Friday.

The Associated Press reported over the weekend that Governor Kim Reynolds awarded a $7 million no-bid contract to Competitive Edge, Inc. to provide gowns and goggles for Iowa’s frontline COVID-19 workers. Competitive Edge has never sold either gowns or goggles. The company is a ‘go-to vendor’ Republican candidates in need of yard signs, t-shirts and barn signs, according to the AP.

Competitive Edge, Inc. is owned by David Greenspon of West Des Moines. The former Republican appointee to the Iowa Finance Authority board tells the AP he was contacted by the

Governor’s office because of his ties to fabric manufacturers in China.