State Auditor Investigating Possible Misuse of Funds in Payments to Scott County Election Workers

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is investigating whether potential overpayments to election workers in Scott County were a misuse of funds.

According to a news release Thursday from Auditor Rob Sand’s office, the investigation will look into payments that were approved by Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz. The potential overpayments were publicly reported and could constitute a misuse of Help America Vote Act funds.

The money for HAVA was made available through the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

The State Auditor’s office and the Secretary of State’s office will be working together on the investigation. Once an audit is completed, the findings will be released by the State Auditor’s office.