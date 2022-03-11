DES MOINES, Iowa – It was Pomp and Circumstance Thursday night for the first nine graduates of Starts Right Here, after making it through a program that will forever change their lives.

Will Keeps launched the Starts Right Here program aimed at empowering at-risk youth and giving them an opportunity to finish high school. The recent violence at East High School is what the metro musician has spent years working to avoid.

“These kids got themselves out of situations so they won’t be a part of that,” Keeps said, “and they believed in us to help them do that. That was huge for them.”

Family and friends gathered to witness something they never thought would happen.

“It means a start for a young boy with a rough beginning,” Bonnie Gilchrist, one grandparent, said.

Another chance for youth who thought they were out of them.

“Just things kept on happening that made me not wanna finish school,” Ala-JeJuan Erwin, one graduate, said. “But it feels good to wake up and not have to go to school. Just wake up and make money, just do what I gotta do.”

The next step of the rest of their lives… “and it starts here, here.”

Starts Right Here currently has about 30 students, working to graduate as well.