STANHOPE, Iowa — It was over 40 years ago that the Stanhope Rail Depot was moved north of town to a farm called Country Relics Village. Now, the Depot has come back home to Stanhope.

“June 8 of last year five people met to make this happen someway through grants, through hard work,” said organizer Rick Young. “A lot of work, pouring some cement, digging out things out at the site there, it’s been a long battle but it is a great day for Stanhope, Iowa today.”

The Depot was one of the main buildings at Country Relics Village. That attracted bus loads of tourists, and was named the Iowa Tourism attraction of the year in 1991.

“The depot at Country Relics, it started with the Stanhope people,” said Fern Carlson, who ran Country Relics. “We moved it out prior to the Centennial in the fall of 1981 and at that time we had just a little house in the village.”

The Stanhope Depot Committee had to raise $50,000 to get the moving project going.

“What it means to me, Stanhope is a special place,” said Young. “I grew up here I was raised here.”

The Stanhope Depot will be dedicated at Watermelon Days on July 15.