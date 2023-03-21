DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say a crisis intervention team was able to help officers peacefully end a standoff with an armed man outside of the Polk County Courthouse on Tuesday morning.

The incident started around 11:30 a.m. when Polk County Deputies spotted a man they knew to have outstanding warrants near the courthouse, according to DMPD Sgt. Paul Parizek. When the deputies approached him, the man pulled out a knife. Parizek says that is when a mobile crisis team was called in to talk to the man.

“It became pretty evident once we started talking to him that there were some issues beyond just the legal ones,” says Parizek, “Those are the priority now that we get taken care of.” The man eventually surrendered to officers and was taken to a metro hospital for evaluation.

Police aren’t releasing his name or commenting on his outstanding legal problems. Parizek does say he doesn’t expect further charges for today’s incident. “The priority for us is to get him some help and he can deal with those legal issues later,” he said.

The incident tied up traffic in downtown Des Moines as officers had to close down 6th Avenue at Mulberry Street for more than an hour. Traffic returned to normal just after 1:00 p.m.