WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have located the suspect and the victim in a stabbing that happened in the parking lot of a West Des Moines Hy-Vee early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway after a 911 call came in about the stabbing around 5:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department. When officers arrived, the suspect and the victim had already left the scene.

Police were able to locate both parties later and investigators are interviewing the adult male suspect. The victim, also an adult male, is being treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound in the leg.

Sgt. Heintz said there is no ongoing danger to the public from the incident and more information will be released later in the day.