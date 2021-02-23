Spring Fever Arrives Early With 50 Degree Day in Central Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — The ground is still covered in more than a foot of snow in most places … but for many in Central Iowa, Spring has already sprung. On Tuesday temperatures topped 50 degrees in the Des Moines area, one week after we were seeing temperatures dip to 20 below zero at night.

Iowans don’t have be told twice to take advantage of beautiful turns in the weather like this. Gray’s Lake Park was busy with walkers enjoying some sunshine – finally. WHO 13’s Roger Riley even spotted a gentlemen in gym shorts on a lunch date at the park.

Goode’s Greenhouses in Des Moines is also feeling the Spring fever. While they say it is still way too cold to plant anything in the ground, you can start some seedlings indoors right now.