Sports Betting in Iowa More Accessible with No In-Person Registration

ALTOONA, Iowa – If you feel like you’re seeing and hearing a lot of advertisements for online sports betting, it’s because you are.

Sports wagering isn’t new for Iowa, the state made it legal back in August of 2019. What changed in the new year is that the in-person registration requirement expired, meaning you no longer need to come to casinos to sign up.

You can simply download an app on your phone and bet away. The convenience and accessibility is why Iowans are seeing and hearing so much about it.

“There are several sportsbook companies in Iowa,” Wes Ehrecke, president of the Iowa Gaming Association, said. “And now that there’s that remote registration, certainly the advertising has increased significantly and probably will continue to do so at least through the Super Bowl, perhaps through March Madness and then after that probably would taper off.”

A spokesperson for Prairie Meadows Casino says its operation has led the state in sports wagers since launching its William Hill sportsbook in August of 2019, and that more than 90-percent of bets are mobile wagers.

Mobile wagers seem to be the popular option across the state, as well.

“Seventy-percent or higher of all wagers placed are online using a mobile device versus going in person,” Ehrecke explained. “Certainly that is an option to go into a casino and have the retail option but over 70% is mobile and think with the idea of the remote registration to get people signed up for more accounts. There’s some, some pretty good competition going on right now, spirited competition.”

If you download one of the apps, you need to provide: your name, birthdate, address, phone number, email, and last four digits of your social security number.

With more accessibility, those in the industry expect the interest in sports betting to grow.

“This is a real positive that people have a legal, regulated environment for which to place their wagers,” Ehrecke said, “and as more and more sportsbooks or companies are becoming available, this is just going to continue to help it flourish here in Iowa and there’s also taxes that are being paid to the state as well.”

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800 BETS OFF.