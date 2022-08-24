SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Spirit Lake Community School Board has approved arming selected staff to carry a firearm on school grounds to protect the staff and students.

According to the special agenda notes from the Spirit Lake Community School Board of Directors’ special meeting, the board of directors unanimously approved arming staff with the school district.

The special meeting was held on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and all board members, Superintendent David Smith, two co-board secretaries, the Administration Department, 13 staff members, and six visitors attended.

The notes indicated that the resolution allows the Superintendent to select 10 or fewer individuals to be armed with a gun on school grounds with the intent of protecting staff and students.

The notes cited the law Iowa Code 724.4B (2) (a), which states that a person who has been specifically authorized by the school to be armed on school grounds is not subject to criminal charges.

The last item voted on during the meeting included the motion to update the plan for other emergency drills.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.