Special Traffic Enforcement Project in Warren County Thursday

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – If you are driving in Warren County Thursday, make sure you’re watching your speed and obeying all other traffic laws.

The Iowa State Patrol is partnering with the Indianola and Carlisle police departments, as well as the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, for a traffic enforcement project.

Law enforcement officers will be looking for things like seatbelt use, distracted driving, and speeding.

This is part of an effort to keep Iowa’s traffic-related fatalities below 300 for the year. We are up to 25 traffic deaths as of February 25th.