DES MOINES, Iowa — Ecclesiastes will tell you, “for everything, there is a season.”

Even late winter–a time when the rest of us are over it — the Francois boys are getting something out of it.

Something kinda wonderful.

“Yeah, they should start flowing later today as the sun hits them,” says Ryan Francois, examining a maple tree outside the United Methodist Church on Beaver Avenue in Des Moines. “Especially here on the south side.”

This is the time of year when the maple sap starts to flow, and they’re just the ones to catch it.

“We just noticed that our parents’ house up in Beaverdale had like four or five big maples that we grew up with,” says Ryan, “and it just dawned on us that we could be making syrup with those.”

That’s right — they’ve found a local, abundant resource and they’re quite literally tapping it.

“Sometimes they don’t know they have a maple,” says Erik Francois, “so that’s kind of fun, too, to teach them a little bit about it.”

They tell them any maple wider than ten inches at the trunk will yield a clear, sweet treasure — safely.

“We’ve certainly been turned down,” Ryan says, “but for the most part I’d say most strangers are really curious and excited about it and willing to let us do it.”

This year they’ve gotten the okay to tap some 40 trees — from Sherman Hill to Beaverdale.

“We typically see, per tap, 1-2 gallons on average per day, over the season,” Erik says. “So that’s rough average, but sometimes we have buckets overflowing. It just kind of depends on the day and the conditions.”

A monster like the one on High Street can yield 20 gallons in a season.

“Here in central Iowa we should have about a month of good flow conditions,” says Ryan.

Talking with these two in their garden north of Ingersoll, it’s impossible not to see their dad —Don Francois. We’ve done two stories with him as he was winning his hundreds (yes, hundreds) of State Fair blue ribbons for his vegetables, raised in his Johnston garden. It should come as no surprise that Francois has also grown a pair of resourceful sons.

Right now they’re pulling buckets. You can’t believe how fast they fill.

“When the flow really gets going we try to collect them daily,” Erik says.

At week’s end, it’s time to boil. Of course, they do it old school — outdoors, over a wood fire.

Ryan shows us the six pans of boiling sap.

“Working it down the line and all the while it’s getting more and more consolidated with a higher sugar content,” he points out.

It takes 40 gallons of sap to yield one gallon of syrup.

“Kind of depends on the starting sugar content,” Erik says, “but this year it’s been a little better (more sugary).”

Saturday boils can last twelve hours, but consider the setting: a warm fire, music and good friends.

And maple sap coffee: a singular treat. They pour the hot, still thin, and clear sap over fresh coffee grounds and let it drip through.

“I don’t usually take sugar in my coffee,” Ryan admits, “but that little bit of sweetness from the sap, that’s a nice extra touch.”

In all, they hope to make about 15 gallons of syrup this year — much of it headed back to the homeowners.



“We definitely share the syrup,” Ryan says. “It’s a fun ‘thank you’ to give them some syrup that came, in part, from their tree.”

From here on, you’ll understand this scene (buckets around trees).

No, this was not the work of the bucket fairy. It was the Francois boys — a resourceful pair of Iowans, who’ve found a unique purpose for a season overlooked.