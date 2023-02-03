DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa leaders say the state needs to address complaints of inequities in the juvenile justice system, which were highlighted by the case of Pieper Lewis.

A lack of resources for girls within the system was brought to light during Lewis’ trial for killing a man she said raped her repeatedly when she was 15-years-old. Her attorney said she didn’t get the same help that is offered to at-risk boys in the state.

WHO 13’s Zach Fisher has more…

You can find more Special Reports from WHO 13 here.