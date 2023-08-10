DES MOINES, Iowa — A typical steer show’s main focus is the cattle, but when it comes to the Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair, charity is the keyword.

“You know to have not only the governor but the state of Iowa recognize your organization as one they can trust with the funds that they receive through an event really means a lot,” said Brenda Miller, executive director at the Ronald McDonald House Des Moines.

And it’s a lot of money, as the charity steer show raised over $400,000 dollars last year, and has donated over $4.9 million dollars during the event’s 40 year history.

“It has been such a great partnership with the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattleman’s Association,” said Miller.

With three Ronald McDonald House Charity chapters in Iowa, these funds help serve their mission of offering a home away from home.

“We find that working with the youth from the steer show, many of them are former families. So it’s nice when they can come back and give back and see the services we provide to those that they love and those that have used the Ronald McDonald House,” said Miller.

Young exhibitors from the steer show lend a hand before the big event.

“The day before the steer show, all of them and their parents, come here to the house for a day of volunteering. Last year they put bicycles together and they put shelving together in our garage. They do all kinds of projects around the house for us, and it’s just an amazing day,” said Miller.

The event allows the kids to learn more about how the Ronald McDonald House helps local families through services like a place to stay, transportation, care bags, and free meals for those staying in the home and at the hospital. Overall, it helps take the stress off of families with children undergoing treatment.

“We have families that are here for 100 nights or maybe two years, and it keeps the entire family unit together,” said Miller.

If you’re not looking to bid on a steer at the Governor’s Charity Steer Show, there are still ways you can help the Ronald McDonald House.

“There will be an area that is set up with the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show if you have any items you want to donate to the Ronald McDonald House, make a cash donation, or if you brought your tab tops to donate, you can deliver those there at the day of the fair,” Miller said.