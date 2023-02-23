DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s largest school district is on track for a number it has never seen.

“Our numbers are pretty staggering given the situation of our families across the district,” said Lyn Marchant the DMPS community school coordinator and homeless liaison.

As the nation climbs out of a worldwide pandemic a growing number of Des Moines Public School students are climbing into a bed that isn’t considered their own. Marchant said, “We currently have 1,072 homeless students.”

For the past three years, Marchant has been in her current position. “When I initially came into the role I had no idea the number of families and students facing homelessness.”

She says the number of homeless students has reached record levels for this time of year and doesn’t look to be peaking. “We’ve had an additional 140 students identified since January 1, 2023.”

To help combat those numbers DMPS has a team of over 70 homeless liaison professionals to make sure these students feel seen. “When our students are facing any kind of homelessness it makes it really hard to get up and go to school. You may not have had food. You may not have slept in the same place for the last 3-7 nights so it is difficult for students to come to school, be alert, pay attention and be ready to learn.”

Tayli Abel has been a district success case manager and homeless liaison for six years. “It is a touchy subject with a lot of families and staff to identify and just have that initial conversation. It really boils down to having relationships between schools and families and making sure we are doing our best to support them right where they are with dignity and respect and know we want to support that whole child approach,” said Abel.

Identifying students that may be showing signs of homelessness is vital in getting their families the resources they need to get back on their feet. “We do an assessment with families that runs through everything from healthcare to housing to transportation to food all those basic needs,” Marchant said.

A federal law, the Mckinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act identifies homeless students as those who lack a fixed regular and adequate night-time residence. It includes sharing housing due to loss of their own housing or economic hardship, living in a hotel, homeless shelter or simply having no residence. It requires all districts to have a homeless liaison and to provide free school transportation for homeless students.

Abel said, “All behavior is a form of communication and a lot of that can stem from bouncing around from place to place unsure of where I’m sleeping at night or I’m doubled up with friends and family or I’m sleeping on the floor and I have three siblings laying next to me because this is our dwelling for the evening. All of that, when they get to school doesn’t just go away.”

To keep these students and their families on track the district has created space for resources like laundry within school buildings. “It’s one thing to come to school and do laundry. We make a community room available where our food pantry is accessible while they wait and do laundry. We have computers set up so they can access internet to check emails and apply for jobs or apply for other resources that are out there,” said Abel.

By the end of the school year, all schools will have a Food Bank of Iowa food pantry. There are also primary health care services inside Hoover High School and the Kurtz Opportunity Center along with a dental clinic at Kurtz for DMPS families. “If you are struggling with health services we can get that at a low or no cost basis and we take all kinds of insurance so we have Title 19,” Marchant said.

There are 3,774 students within the district. The number of unsheltered students may just be 1,072 but that number is staggering when put into context. If the number of unsheltered students alone in Des Moines was its own school district it would outnumber 200 of the state’s 327 school districts. Marchant said, “Some families don’t have a constant mailing address so when you have to refill forms for state aid or Title 19 you might not get those forms in the mail to be able to redo because you don’t have an address.”

According to the National Center for Homeless Education Iowa had a statewide average of homeless students during the 2020-2021 school year of 1.2%. DMPS is over double that state average this year with 3% of its student population being homeless. “We have a lot of work we still need to do. That just gives us something to strive for,” Abel said.

The district budget can only go so far and those who work closely with these students say the community can be a difference maker for these students with donations. Marchant said, “A way the community can support that is us being able to get our hands on some gas cards. Many families have a vehicle they can drive themselves but they don’t have the money to put gas in. That can support a kid in getting to school every day.”

Helpful and truthful mechanics willing to help with servicing those vehicles at a fair price. “Partner with a mechanic or a business to be able to consult and tell us what needs to be done or help us do that at a low or no cost. That is a huge way to support families. That would be able to get them in every day when they may be living far away from school.”

Another major item and often a barrier to a student’s confidence to show up to school is personal hygiene. “We know that could be something that causes issues. If kids don’t have the proper things for hygiene. Donating those things to supply to your school could be very helpful to make sure those families have what they need just for daily living,” said Marchant.

Items that seem basic for many can be the difference in driving the homeless numbers down in the classroom. “Just being able to get those donations for families to access. Having the ability to access those things can often free up money for families to spend money on other areas of need,” said Abel.

It may seem like an impossible uphill battle but it’s no bigger than the challenge the kids they serve battle every night. Abel said, “I feel driven every day to continue to do this work because of the relationships that it forms for kids. It takes truly just having a resilience factor in their life for them to continue to move forward.”

There may be the uncertainty of a good night’s rest for over a thousand Des Moines students. Fortunately, with the tireless efforts of homeless liaisons and a caring community, the end goal of graduation becomes a more attainable dream from any pillow.

“This has impacted so many lives and we are keeping kids in school. We are giving them the opportunity for their education. We are making sure they have access to supportive services. All of these things make it so much easier for them to actually get to graduation and that is one of the most rewarding parts that we do,” Marchant said.

The district says the top needs right now are gas cards, gift cards to Walmart and personal hygiene products. For more information or to help out you can email the district homeless liaison at lynnette.marchant@dmschools.org