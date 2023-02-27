PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Run fast and turn left. Something former Southeast Polk High School track standout Sydney Milani did just about better than anyone in the history of the state.

“Track will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Milani.

Speed has been her calling card. “I remember when I broke state records in high school. I remember when I went to nationals in college and all those moments I felt very focused and very me,” she said.

In 2018 SEP track coach Chad Willeford had a front-row seat as Milani became the first male or female to win state titles in the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 800m all in the same year. “That was pretty rare especially at the state meet to not only win four events but set an all-time record in three of those. I don’t think people put that into perspective as much,” said Willeford.

Milani quickly committed to Iowa State University and then transferred to Alabama after her freshman year. “Alabama was the best decision I’ve ever made. The way they changed my mindset and my fitness,” Milani said.

After graduating from Alabama in December, Milani planned to jump into the real world in Virginia at Virginia High Performance training some of the military’s elite as a strength & conditioning trainer. “I work really closely with Navy SEALs and E.O.D. Techs. I knew I wanted to be strength and conditioning for military,” said Milani.

With her father being a military veteran, she can relate to the focus and resilience shown by the soldiers she trains. “These are the people going in and fighting for our country,” she said.

Rewarding as it is, for an ultra-competitive personality something was missing. Milani said, “I just didn’t know where my heart was anymore and because of that my head was lost as well.”

The track would soon come calling just not the track she’s used to a phone call from Team USA Bobsledding. “Not a week after I posted it on Instagram that I wouldn’t be running track anymore I got contacted by a recruiter,” Milani said.

Suddenly Milani traded the Alabama sun for snow and ice on the bobsled track in Lake Placid, New York competing for a spot on the under 23-year-olds Team USA squad. Milani said, “It was one of those things where I had nothing to lose. I’m still super competitive and so I went to the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid to go try out.”

When news broke to family and friends she made the team it wasn’t much of a surprise. Coach Willeford said, “With bobsled, she’s incredibly strong we already know that. She’s incredibly quick and as a pusher you see some former track athletes doing that.”

Milani is a brakewoman, where her track skills are coveted. “Running down that hill I have the ability to run down the hill further because of my track background and that helps with the push.”

Milani admits it’s not just the sport she’s acclimating to. It’s also the views. “I wasn’t really expecting getting to the top of the mountain and looking down and realizing how scary it looks,” she said with a laugh.

Her first internationally competitive meet came in Park City, Utah. She said, “As a breakman, my head is down in the sled the whole time. I can’t see anything. I give my life to my pilot.”

She and teammate Lauren Brzozowski garnered a silver medal in the event with several other countries competing. “I won’t say it was intimidating but it was definitely eye-opening. You know you have to show up and perform and represent USA when you get out there in front of all those countries,” said Milani.

At the Junior World Championships in Germany Milani and her teammate finished 9th.

“The track will always hold a special place in my heart but once I went down the mountain that first time I was like alright I think this is where I belong.”



Milani’s athletic career in black and gold earned her a spot on the Southeast Polk Hallway of Champions. Coach Willeford says don’t underestimate her joining another group of elite company in the red, white and blue at the Winter Olympics. Willeford said, “She’s 110 % into everything and whatever she sets for a goal I wouldn’t doubt her for anything.”

Embracing twists and turns in both life and on the track. “We are going 80 miles an hour, completely exposed, and if we crash it hurts a little,” said Milani.

In the past others have seen her lofty goals as unattainable. Milani said, “I was told no a lot. A lot.” But, no matter how far away the goal Milani says go faster toward it. She said, “You have to manifest it. You have to think about it, you have to live it, you have to breathe it, you have to be dedicated.”

The 2026 Winter Olympics are set for Milan, Italy.