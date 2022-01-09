DUBUQUE, Iowa – The Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games begin Monday.

Athletes from all over the state are heading to ​Dubuque where they will compete in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing among other activities in the two-day competition.

After having to cancel the winter games last year due to COVID, organizers say both the athletes and volunteers are ready to be back.

“When I say a family reunion, it’s a big family and it’s a big reunion and we’re excited to be back in action,” John Kliegl, president and CEO of Special Olympics Iowa, said.

The winter games will officially kick off with an opening ceremony and parade of athletes Monday night at 6 p.m.