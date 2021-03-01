Special Elections Tuesday in Several Central Iowa Communities

IOWA — Several central Iowa communities will be holding special elections Tuesday.

Residents in Ankeny and Johnston will vote on how to spend money from the penny sales tax that goes to the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

Voters in Johnston will also decide whether to continue a school infrastructure levy that comes from property tax collections.

Mitchellville is asking for residents to vote on using $1.5 million in general obligation funds to pay for a new fire station.

Those who live in Jasper County are also being asked whether to approve bonds or loans in the amount of $3.6 million to pay for remodeling and other construction costs at the county’s administration building in Newton.

In Indianola, residents will elect a temporary mayor. The winner would serve for three months before the office comes up for a vote again in November.

The current mayor, Pamela Pepper, was appointed by the city council when former mayor Kelly Shaw resigned in September.