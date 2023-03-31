Easter egg hunts are a tradition, but it can be more challenging for some kids. Darrick Young from Journey Church shares details on a special egg hunt on Saturday, April 1st.
Learn more at specialeggevent.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
