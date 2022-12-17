DES MOINES, Iowa — A space heater is to blame for a house fire on the southside of Des Moines.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house on fire in the 1000 block of West Street just after 7 p.m. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

According to the fire department, a space heater had tipped over and ignited an item. The owners of the home told the fire department they were using the space heater in an attempt to keep the pipes warm.

The home was vacant and nobody was hurt during the fire, the fire department said.