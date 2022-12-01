DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were able to safely escape a burning Des Moines home early Thursday morning and officials believe they know what caused the fire.

The residents of a home in the 1500 block of 17th Street were awakened by the fire just before 5:30 a.m. Lt. Jamie Sauter with the Des Moines Fire Department said they exited the home before firefighters arrived on the scene.

Smoke was coming from three sides of the home and flames were coming from one side of the home when fire crews got there, said Lt. Sauter. After attacking the flames from outside, firefighters were able to gain access to the inside of the home and knock down the fire.

Cpt. Chris Clement with the DMFD said it appeared the fire may have been caused by a space heater. He wasn’t sure whether there were any working smoke alarms in the home.

Damage to the home was considered moderate and no injuries were reported.

The investigation into the fire is continuing.