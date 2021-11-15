Space heater causes fatal weekend fire in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — An elderly Des Moines woman was killed after a space heater started a fire in the basement beneath her bedroom. It happened on Sunday evening on the east side of Des Moines on Glenbrook Drive near Wilson Avenue.

Des Moines Fire Department officials say they were dispatched to the home just after 6:00 pm on Sunday. The first units arrived on scene in four minutes and found flames burning in the home. Firefighters were slowed in reaching the woman inside the home due to a weakened floor in the home.

An initial investigation shows the fire started in the basement of the home directly beneath the woman’s bedroom when a space heater overloaded a power strip on an extension cord. The victim’s name has not been released.