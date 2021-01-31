Southsiders Cook Up Heartfelt Support for Des Moines Man With Months to Live

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man facing long odds to live received a heartfelt boost from the south side community on Sunday.

“We’ve had so many people want to step up and help. During rough times and the time the world is going through right now, to see the good that still is here is unbelievable,” said Dustin Bachman.

On Sunday, south Des Moines staple Tumea & Sons hosted a three-hour food fundraiser that saw lines of vehicles stretch over half a mile long. All of the proceeds from the $15 grab-and-go pasta meals go to the family of Dustin Bachman, who is battling a rare heart condition.

Earlier this month, Bachman was given just two months to live by doctors. His heart is failing because of stage four neuroblastoma that he overcame when he was just 15 months old. The Lincoln High School graduate says he recently learned his heart is not healthy enough to make it through surgery for a mechanical pump replacement. The only hope is surviving long enough to be placed on a transplant list in May.

The overwhelming support witnessed Sunday proves to Bachman that he is not alone in his battle. “I only have one option and the option is prayers. Keep them coming. The medicine just has to work to get me by. It’s jumped up to May from July and hopefully I’ll be getting that new heart in May,” Bachman said.

Bachman is a father to three young children. A GoFundMe page is also raising money for Bachman’s medical bills. You can visit the GoFundMe here.