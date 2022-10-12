DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male who was shot at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon has passed away.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting with one person injured in the 4200 block of Park Ave.

Prior to the arrival of first responders, bystanders transported the victim in a private vehicle from the scene. An officer with DMPD located that vehicle and medics transported the male to a nearby hospital where he later passed away from his injuries. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Detectives with the Des Moines Police Department are investigating this shooting as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

This is the 14th homicide in Des Moines this year, the police said.