CENTERVILLE, Iowa – A mid-morning thunderstorm tore through the heart of this Appanoose County town on Thursday. The storm left most of the town without power for a time, and slammed trees into houses and blocked some streets for a time.

“A lot of wind damage throughout the entire community but in particular, it was right in the middle of town a lot of tree limbs down, and power lines,” said Centerville Police Chief, Tom Demry. “We’ve had some trees go through peoples houses. I think we got about an inch and a half rain in a pretty short period of time.”

The rain was welcomed. Demry said his farm west of town was so dry it had big cracks on the soil. Not all farmers were pleased with this storm, as it knocked over corn standing almost five feet high. One field near Centerville was completely leveled. No one was injured in the storm, but there was at least one close call.

“I was home sleeping and the branch hit the house, my husband was already awake and he was watching the storm come in the back,” said Candace Scritchfield, of Centerville. “Then we had a branch on the front of the house and two more hit the back of the house.”

The Scritchfields were fortunate to have church members come to their aid to remove branches covering the house, including one which went through the roof.

“I belong to the Apostolic Pentecostal Church here in Centerville and my pastor and some of the church members came together and come over and help clean up,” said Candace. “My son-in-law is running a chainsaw, neither one of us are able to get out and do this kind of stuff anymore so God is good all the time.”

The Centerville Police Chief said there were many people coming to check on their neighbors.

“I think right now this is pretty stable. Neighbors are helping each other out which is what we like to see in our city,” said Demry. “The County and the State departments are out, then utilities, we have Alliant Energy and telephone and internet companies they been out trying to get their infrastructure back.”