PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Southeast Polk Community School District’s new football stadium.

The project cost $22.5 million to complete and construction started back in 2021.

Kevin Baccam, the Executive Director of Business for Southeast Polk Community School District said that the new stadium is standard for schools with as large of sports programs as SEP.

“I think this is a current market-type stadium for high school fields and for successful programs like Southeast Polk. This is what is needed for us to compete throughout the metro area for state and for things of that nature,” Baccam said.

The first home game at the new stadium will be played on August 25th against the Valley Tigers and will be broadcast live on WHO 13 as part of Football Friday Primetime.