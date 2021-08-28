Southeast Polk vs Dowling Catholic, 2021 (Full Game)

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — WHO 13’s first Football Friday Primetime game this season featured a powerhouse matchup between Southeast Polk and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 27, 2021.

The game lived up to the hype.

No. 1 Southeast Polk defeated No. 2 Dowling Catholic 13-7 with a Hail Mary on the final play of the game. Jaxon Dailey rolled out and found superstar Xavier Nwankpa in the end zone as time expired.

Watch the full game below.

