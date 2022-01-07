Southeast Polk school board evacuated Thursday night due to bomb threat

ALTOONA, Iowa — The Southeast Polk school board was forced to abruptly end its meeting Thursday evening due to a bomb threat that was made against the school board.

The Southeast Polk school board was just over an hour into its meeting when an Altoona police officer informed board members that they needed to evacuate the building.

“I hate to interrupt you,” the officer told board members Thursday evening. “We have an event taking place outside your building where an individual has called and said he has put bombs around the building and he’s going to shoot anybody that comes out. Hard probably to continue. We have cars out here. Our plan is to clear the back area out and make sure it’s OK. We’d like to escort the school board out and have you leave this area. [The threat] is directed at the school board.”

The Southeast Polk school board meeting adjourned and board members and people in attendance evacuated from the building.

Altoona Police Lt. Alyssa Wilson said there were no bombs found in the area and no one is believed to be in any danger. Wilson said police have identified a possible suspect who made the threat.

The Southeast Polk Community School District released a statement about the incident:

“During the January 6th regular Southeast Polk School Board Meeting, Board members and meeting attendees were notified by the Altoona Police that a threat had been made toward the Board. Law enforcement secured the area, the Board adjourned the meeting and everyone safely exited the building. The incident remains under investigation. As always, the safety of our students, staff, and community is our top priority. The District is thankful for the actions of the law enforcement officials involved.” Southeast Polk Community School District