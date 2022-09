DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Git n’ Go gas station on the city’s southeast side Friday night.

At around 9 p.m. the police department received a report of a robbery at the Git n’ Go gas station at 2140 E Park Ave. The suspect held the employees at gunpoint during the robbery. No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled the area on foot and has not been apprehended.

This incident is still under investigation.