South Side Staple Scornovacca’s Expanding into Bakery Business

DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has left many stores and restaurants on the chopping block, but one south Des Moines staple is actually expanding the family business.

“I love since we carry that family name and people are familiar with that, so they know we have the heart for it and we care about what is going out to the customer,” said Lisa Vacco-Karnes.

Scornovacca’s Bakery will now be open for Italian lovers who are craving some of the restaurant’s well known sweet treats. Scornovacca’s Ristorante has provided Italian food in south Des Moines for nearly half a century.

The new bakery is located at 2920 SW 9th Street, keeping with its south side roots near Lincoln High School. Vacco-Karnes serves as manager and is holding soft openings this weekend. She hopes the new venture will fill a void the family sees in Des Moines bakeries.

“I’m doing a lot of different homemade breads. Of course our cookies, which they are familiar with. The Wandas and Love Drops and I’m going to get into different pastries and donuts and cakes and things. It’s going to be a more of an Italian place for people to come. I’ve never seen one anywhere. That’s why I wanted to do this,” said Vacco-Karnes.

The last soft opening will be Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The official opening will be Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Full business hours are below.

Closed: Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday to Friday: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.