DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle crash resulted in one death Wednesday night.

The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash at around 7:34 p.m. between SE 14th Street and Watrous Ave.

First responders arrived and found a 39-year-old male motorcyclist with critical injuries. Life-saving measures were initiated and the motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

According to law enforcement, the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on SE 14th Street when a car attempted a turn from northbound SE 14th Street onto westbound Watrous Ave. The car and motorcycle collided within the intersection.

The crash resulted in the southbound lanes of SE 14th Street from Park Ave. to Watrous Ave. to close for approximately two hours.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.