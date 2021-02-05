‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dead at 91

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 26: Christopher Plummer attends the “The Exception” Premiere – 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at the BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

(NEXSTAR) — Christopher Plummer, best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” died Friday morning, according to Variety. He was 91.

Variety reports Plummer died at his home in Connecticut with his wife by his side.

Plummer had an extensive award-winning career across film, television, and theater. He made his Broadway debut in 1954 and won over audience 12 years later alongside Julie Andrews in “The Sound of Music.”

He starred in other major movies like “Waterloo,” “The Man Who Would Be King,” “Malcolm X,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager told Variety in a statement. “He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots.”