DES MOINES, Iowa -- A day after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced new guidelines for Iowa schools, the state's largest school district is planning to ask for permission to push back its start date.

Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Tom Ahart floated the idea to hundreds of parents and teachers on a virtual forum Friday afternoon. He also plans to ask the Department of Education to allow its district to start classes online, and then slowly move students back into the classroom as conditions allow.