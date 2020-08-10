Some MidAmerican Customers Could be Without Power for Two Days

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some MidAmerican Energy customers could be without power for up to two days as crews work to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes in Iowa.

More than 125,000 MidAmerican Energy customers throughout the Des Moines metro are without power as of 6 p.m. Monday. Statewide, more than 250,000 MidAmerican customers are affected. This comes after a storm rolling through the Midwest packed 100 mph hurricane force winds.

“This is one of the worst storms we’ve experienced. Such a massive storm in a short amount of time affecting such a large number of customers,” said Geoff Greenwood of MidAmerican Energy.

Greenwood said MidAmerican crews are first working to repair lines on highways that impact the most number of customers.

“As we work our way down, that’s going to take a significant amount of time. Unfortunately, that could mean for some customers up to a couple of days,” said Greenwood. “I don’t want all customers to think they will be out for a couple of days, but it is possible in some really nasty situations.”

Greenwood could not specifically determine which areas will take the longest to restore power because “every situation is different.”

Storm damage and debris are making it hard for crews to repair some lines. In some areas, they will have to wait for fallen trees to be cleared off power lines.

“Lots of tree damages … and that’s a particularly tough situation because in some cases trees block us from where we need to go,” said Greenwood. “Our number one priority is safety and restoring customers as quick as possible.”

MidAmerican Energy requested up to 2,000 additional workers from other utilities to respond to Des Moines to help with power restoration, but outside help could be limited due to how widespread the storm is.

“Keep in mind that we’re not the only utility asking for help. This was a pervasive storm that is still rolling through the Midwest,” Greenwood said.

MidAmerican Energy customers can track power outages here.