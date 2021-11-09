Some dogs from Seymour puppy mill ready for forever homes

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some of the more than 500 dogs rescued from a southern Iowa dog breeder are in need of a new home.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa posted a short video to Facebook Monday of Tonka, a golden retriever, getting a bath and loving it.

Tonka is just one of the few dogs taken from a property near Seymour that is now ready for a new home.

The dog breeder surrendered more than 500 dogs after being notified of nearly 200 violations by the USDA. Many were in need of some varying degrees of rehabilitation.

You can check out some of the pets ready for adoption through the ARL here.