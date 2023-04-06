How do you look at a house like this?

“7,000 square feet, six bedrooms, six baths…”

From a distance, to take it all in?

“Nine acres—what more can you ask in the middle of Des Moines?”

Or up close, at the hand-hewn details?

“On the chimney there’s a beautiful limestone carved peacock.”

James Hubbell built this house in 1927 with youthful vigor still flowing.

“He was only 31-years-old when he built it and he had three kids under the age of five,” Realtor Rick Wanamaker said.

Call it the Hubbell Mansion or the “Castle on Casady Drive.” Rick and Marcia Wanamaker might call it the “boomerang house” because it just keeps coming back to them.

“We sold it for the Hubbells in 2000,” Rick said. “And then we sold it for the Smiths, who sold it to the Lauridsens, who now sold it to the Chernys.”

That’s right–for the third time this century, this place has sold.

This time it took 44 hours.

The new owner is prominent cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Eugene Cherny.

“I thought that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in a house that’s really a work of art,” he said.

Cherny and his wife are antique buffs, but had basic needs.

“Well, I’m living in a home in Beaverdale that we’re trying to rehabilitate,” Cherny said. “And that’s been driving us crazy.”

They plan to celebrate its every detail, from the gleaming arms of the chandeliers, to those of the 85 mature oaks in the lawn (85!). Even the ancient Frigidaire in the kitchen.

“It’s beautiful!” he laughed. “We think we’re gonna keep my beer in there.”

It’s good to hear.

The Chernys seem like more than buyers, but also stewards.

“They definitely have that mentality that they’d like to take on the next ownership of the home,” said Marcia Wanamaker. “And then really maintain it to the integrity that’s in the home now.”

Maybe it’s a good sign: the season of home sales…off to a grand start.

“We enjoy selling houses like this,” Rick Wanamaker said. “I wish we had more of these.”

Well we don’t, and maybe…that’s the best part of all.