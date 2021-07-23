Solar site takes root near Badger

BADGER, Iowa – Preparations for a new crop are taking place on close to 1,000 acres of land near Badger. Instead of corn or beans, this land will be producing electricity. On a sunny day 100 megawatts will be flowing into MidAmerican Energy’s power grid.

Work began in early July on Holliday Creek Solar. Right now about 50 construction workers and heavy equipment operators are leveling the ground and will be building access roads, footings for the solar collectors and burying cables. At the peak there will be 250 – 300 people working on the site. About 275,000 bifacial solar panels will cover 850 acres of the Webster County location. The peak output will be enough to power about 16,000 average Iowa homes, according to MidAmerican Energy media relations manager Geoff Greenwood.

The first 20 megawatts will be online by the end of 2021 with the other 80 megawatts coming online in 2022. EDF Renewables is the site developer. When complete EDF will turn the site over to MidAmerican Energy Company who will operate it.

The former farmland will also have pollinators and grasses growing among the solar collectors. This is the second largest solar power site in Iowa.