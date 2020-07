DES MOINES, Iowa -- Fred Louis was making his normal rounds this week, stopping at around a thousand suburban homes a day, to pick up trash. His one-person truck can empty the trash cans using a mechanical arm, and then another lift dumps into the main part of the truck.

"Went into a cul-de-sac, and I noticed a little girl and a little boy standing out with their Mom, so I picked up their can," said Louis. "Just randomly I opened the door and asked if one of them wanted to dump my can."