DES MOINES, Iowa — Snowy conditions made for slick roads Tuesday morning throughout the state, causing multiple accidents.

Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said that there were 28 crashes that the department responded to between 5 P.M. Monday and 6 A.M. Tuesday.

During the morning commute on Tuesday, heavy snowfall created slippery roads on I-235 by Roosevelt High School.

Just before 5 A.M., a snowplow and a vehicle collided in the right lane of the westbound lanes. First responders responded quickly to assist and block off the right lane.

While the lane was blocked, two other vehicles collided in the left lane. One of the vehicles spun out towards the right lane before continuing westbound.

Officials advised people to avoid the roads during the snowfall unless necessary.