DES MOINES, IOWA — A winter storm is blowing its way out of the state on Thursday afternoon. The heaviest snow fell in southern Iowa Thursday with 7-8″ totals coming in. This has made travel hazardous. As of 2pm on Thursday, most of the roads in southern Iowa are completely snow covered. The north wind has been strong enough to blow the fluffy snow around and reduce visibility down to less than a mile in spots.

Travel will be tricky overnight with some icy spots developing. Friday will be dry and colder with less wind.