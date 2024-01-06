A few flurries to a dusting of snow are possible overnight in the Des Moines metro area. Then the weather stays quiet Sunday through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a winter storm watch for southern Iowa, in effect from 6PM Monday through 6AM Tuesday.

Snow looks to move in to central Iowa by late Monday afternoon, affecting the evening commute. This snow will continue into the afternoon hours on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at expected totals by 9am Tuesday, with more on the way through the afternoon hours that day.

The above shows expected totals by late Tuesday afternoon, with heavier amounts in the far northwest, and in southern and southeast Iowa. Your 7-day forecast for the Des Moines metro area is below, with more snow chances Thursday and Saturday and MUCH colder temperatures on the way.