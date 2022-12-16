DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of central Iowa picked up several inches of snow Thursday afternoon, causing some slick conditions and blowing snow Thursday evening into Friday morning.

The I-35 corridor picked up about 1-3,” with some locally higher amounts. As the snow band moved through Thursday afternoon, it intensified somewhat, leaving central Iowa with slightly higher totals than surrounding areas.

Here are some snow totals as of 7AM Friday:

Iowa Falls: 3.5″

Boone: 2.5″

Waukee: 2.5″

Polk City: 2.3″

Ames: 1.8″

Des Moines: 1.7″

Plainfield: 1.5″

Minburn: 1.5″

Lake Mills: 1.0″

Additional flurries are possible through the day Friday, but snow will not be as intense or long-lasting as it was Thursday. Far northern Iowa could pick up an additional inch or two of snow.

Weather conditions quiet down for the weekend. Skies stay fairly cloudy Saturday, but some clearing is possible by Sunday. A minor weather system could impact central Iowa Monday, introducing the potential for some light flurries. Very cold air moves in behind that system, dropping highs to the teens Tuesday and into the single digits for the rest of the week.