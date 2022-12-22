IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton.

Below are some snow totals from around the state:

LocationSnow Fall Total (in.)
Newton5
Ames4.8
Fort Dodge4.7
Webster City4
Montezuma4
Pella4
Indianola4
Boone4
Ogden3.8
Polk City3.8
Cromwell3.5
Murray3.4
Algona3.3
Urbandale3
Osceola3
Van Meter3
Des Moines2.9
Saint Charles2.9
Ankeny2.8
Corning2.5
Iowa Falls2.5
Mount Ayr2.5
Carroll2
Chariton1.7
Clive3.3
Blizzard Warning

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for Northern Iowa until Saturday at 6 a.m. The winds will continue to gust close to 40 and 50 MPH. This will make roads slippery and reduce visibility. The rest of the state remains under a Winter Storm Warning until Saturday at 6 a.m. with tough travel conditions.

Dangerous Wind Chills

It will continue to feel like -30 below with the current airmass and the strong NW winds. This weekend doesn’t look as cold and will be drier.