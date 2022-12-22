IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton.
Below are some snow totals from around the state:
|Location
|Snow Fall Total (in.)
|Newton
|5
|Ames
|4.8
|Fort Dodge
|4.7
|Webster City
|4
|Montezuma
|4
|Pella
|4
|Indianola
|4
|Boone
|4
|Ogden
|3.8
|Polk City
|3.8
|Cromwell
|3.5
|Murray
|3.4
|Algona
|3.3
|Urbandale
|3
|Osceola
|3
|Van Meter
|3
|Des Moines
|2.9
|Saint Charles
|2.9
|Ankeny
|2.8
|Corning
|2.5
|Iowa Falls
|2.5
|Mount Ayr
|2.5
|Carroll
|2
|Chariton
|1.7
|Clive
|3.3
A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for Northern Iowa until Saturday at 6 a.m. The winds will continue to gust close to 40 and 50 MPH. This will make roads slippery and reduce visibility. The rest of the state remains under a Winter Storm Warning until Saturday at 6 a.m. with tough travel conditions.
It will continue to feel like -30 below with the current airmass and the strong NW winds. This weekend doesn’t look as cold and will be drier.