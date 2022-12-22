IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton.

Below are some snow totals from around the state:

Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 Webster City 4 Montezuma 4 Pella 4 Indianola 4 Boone 4 Ogden 3.8 Polk City 3.8 Cromwell 3.5 Murray 3.4 Algona 3.3 Urbandale 3 Osceola 3 Van Meter 3 Des Moines 2.9 Saint Charles 2.9 Ankeny 2.8 Corning 2.5 Iowa Falls 2.5 Mount Ayr 2.5 Carroll 2 Chariton 1.7 Clive 3.3

Blizzard Warning

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for Northern Iowa until Saturday at 6 a.m. The winds will continue to gust close to 40 and 50 MPH. This will make roads slippery and reduce visibility. The rest of the state remains under a Winter Storm Warning until Saturday at 6 a.m. with tough travel conditions.

Dangerous Wind Chills

It will continue to feel like -30 below with the current airmass and the strong NW winds. This weekend doesn’t look as cold and will be drier.