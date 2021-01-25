Snow Storm Creates Havoc for Drivers While Keeping First Responders Busy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow has blanketed much of the state and is approaching record levels. For some, the worst came during rush hour. Navigating low visibility, slick roads and trying to get home before the conditions worsened was a recipe for chaos on Iowa roadways.

“The DOT is doing a phenomenal job at clearing as much as they can, but the unfortunate thing is when we see this fast of snowfall combined with the wind, unfortunately they can’t clear it all. We need people to understand the warnings out here. When we say travel is not advised, we really do mean that and in fact we’ve had three DOT snow plows that have been struck just today,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. the Iowa State Patrol says they responded to 47 crashes. They also assisted 131 stalled or stuck vehicles on state roads. The Des Moines Police Department has also been busy navigating snow-covered city roads and says from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. they have seen and assisted with 33 crashes with three involving minor injuries.

First responders say keeping your speed below the posted speed limit and increasing the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you is crucial in cutting down on accidents during severe weather events.

These tips are for all vehicles big and small. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says too often they are called out to a scene involving a driver in a large vehicle with four-wheel drive who thought they may have been invincible. Parizek said, “A lot of these crashes do involve big trucks that get through snow real well and then get wrapped around trees or telephone pole. It’s the stopping that becomes the problem. Anybody with four-wheel drive is going to get where they want to go and get there a lot easier than those who don’t have it. You are not going to stop any better, you aren’t going to stop any quicker or shorter.”

If you find yourself stranded in bad weather, it is best to keep your headlights on, turn your hazard lights on and stay in your vehicle while calling first responders for help.