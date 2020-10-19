Snow Squall Brings Heavy Snow, Traffic Troubles

DES MOINES, Iowa — Heavy snow is making for dangerous travel conditions as snow makes roads slippery and decreases visibility across central Iowa.

As of 12:15 p.m. 6.5 inches of snow had fallen in Ankeny. Six inches of snow have been reported in Polk City, with Minburn seeing three inches.

The National Weather Service had issued a Snow Squall Warning for Polk, Dallas, and Jasper counties, but it expired at 12:45 p.m. Poor visibility, including whiteout conditions, have been reported in some areas.

The heavy band of snow is moving to the east but will still cause travel issues as it exits the metro.

Drivers are being advised to stay off the roads if possible and if you must travel, take it slow.