Winter weather is back in the forecast for much of Iowa this week, with a major winter storm shaping up to target much of Nebraska into Central Iowa.

After a quiet day Tuesday, snow will be likely by Wednesday evening, impacting the commute home for the southern half of the state. Snow could be heavy at times late Wednesday into Thursday, especially along Highway 30 in Western Iowa and skirting north and northeast of Des Moines.

In southeast Iowa, temperatures should be warm enough to see more rain/snow mix, with minimal or slushy totals in areas like Centerville and Ottumwa.

Widespread totals of at least 4 inches of snow are starting to look likely over the northwestern half of the state, with a band of 6 to 9 inch totals possible northwest of Des Moines.

A Winter Storm Watch is likely to be issued later tonight or Tuesday morning for the Wednesday afternoon into Thursday timeframe. Winds will pick up on the backside of the system as well, which could create some issues with blowing snow toward the tail end of snowfall.