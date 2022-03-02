After several days in the 60s, several changes are coming to Iowa’s weather for the rest of the week. A cold front moving through the state today will bring an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. Although temperatures still look to top out in the upper 60s and low 70s and before sunset.

Thursday

Cloud cover will continue to increase from the northwest overnight, but temperatures will still fall quickly after sunset. Temps will fall below freezing after midnight and bottom out in the 20s early Thursday morning.

Thursday morning temperatures vs Thursday afternoon temperatures

Along with a colder morning parts of northwest and north central Iowa will see a chance for light snow. The best chance will be after midnight and before noon. High pressure to the north will limit accumulation. Most of those north of I-80 will see less than one inch of snowfall. A few spots in NW Iowa could see up to 2″ of snow.

Cloud cover will hold through most of Thursday and it will stay chilly during the afternoon. Highs will range from the 30s in northern Iowa to the 40s in southern Iowa. This cool down will be short-lived as an upper level ridge brings the warm air back into the state for Friday.

Light snow is possible in northern Iowa Thursday morning

Friday

The warm front will lift over Iowa during the morning hours, we’ll see a lot of mid and upper level clouds during this time. As the warm front pushes into Minnesota during the afternoon and evening, the cloud cover will clear. This will help temperatures reach the mid and upper 50s across much of central Iowa.

Cloud cover will begin to return during the evening with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible after sunset. The main system will arrive on Saturday.

Saturday

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the timing and exact threats on Saturday, but chances for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening continue to increase. Showers are possible in the morning, but most will remain light to moderate.

The chance for strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening will be dependent on the amount of lift across Iowa. Higher lift helps thunderstorms grow vertically and brings a chance for more intense storms. Higher amounts of lift will also help support weak tornadoes in this case. Most of central Iowa will see at least a tenth of an inch of rain with some getting as much as a half inch.

