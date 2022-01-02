Snow clearing efforts continue in Des Moines following winter storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Works crews have been using 100 pieces of equipment to tackle Saturday’s winter storm and the cleanup continues into Sunday.

After plowing 750 miles of snow routes the plows moved onto residential streets at 10:00 p.m. Saturday. In total, Des Moines has over 2,200 miles of paved roads to clear.

A snow ordinance continues for all of Des Moines prohibiting parking on residential streets until it has been plowed curb to curb.

There are several exceptions in a few historic neighborhoods. Sherman Hill, Drake, Carpenter, and parts of River Bend are on an Even/Odd snow ordinance. During snow events on dates that end in an even number, parking is only allowed on the side of the street with an even-numbered address. If it is a day ending in an odd number, parking is only allowed on the side of the street with an odd-numbered address. The Even/Odd ordinance went into effect at 7:00 a.m. Sunday, January 2nd, and will last until 7:00 p.m.

To sign up for snow ordinance and parking alerts straight to your phone just text DMSNOW to 96000. For alerts and notifications about Odd/Even parking text DMODDSNOW to 96000.