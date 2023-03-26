Heavy snow developed Sunday morning over western and central Iowa, leaving a narrow band of heavy accumulations by the lunch hour.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in place from Highway 92 north to areas south of Highway 20.

Most of the snow was confined to the northern half of that area, with Paton in Greene County reporting 9 inches.

The cutoff of accumulations was sharp, illustrated best in Webster County, where Dayton received 6.5″, while Fort Dodge received totals around a half of an inch or less.

Paton 9.0″

Buck Grove 9.0″

Carroll 6.5″

Dayton 6.5″

Boone 5.0″

Aplington 5.0″

Ames 2.8″